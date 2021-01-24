Trump Asked Justice Department To Go To Supreme Court and Overturn The Election

Trump justice department PA Images

In the final weeks of his presidency, former President Donald Trump reportedly asked the Justice Department to go to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Trump reportedly considered replacing then acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with an official who would be willing to pursue unsubstantiated election fraud claims.

Trump also reportedly put pressure on the Justice Department to ask that the Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory, in a last-ditch bid to cling to power.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these efforts ultimately failed on account of pushback from his own Justice Department appointees, who refused to file what they regarded to be a legally baseless lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

A number of senior officials, which included Rosen, former Attorney General William Barr and former Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, concluded that there was no basis to challenge the outcome of the election outcome.

It was further concluded that the federal government had no legal interest as to whether Trump or President Biden won the presidency. Among those who opposed Trump’s idea, which had been promoted by his outside attorneys, were then White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Patrick Philbin.

After this plan was unsuccessful, Trump looked into replacing Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, an ally who had allegedly expressed that he would be willing to utilise the department’s power to help Trump proceed with his failed legal battles against the election results.

Other senior department officials then reportedly threatened to hand in their resignations en masse if Trump sacked Rosen for Clark, as revealed to the publication by several individuals familiar with the situation.

The plan to oust Rosen was first reported by The New York Times, which found that Trump had urged Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud, as well as Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of election equipment.

As per this report, Clark has categorically denied devising any plans to either oust Rosen, or to put forward recommendations for action based on factual inaccuracies:

My practice is to rely on sworn testimony to assess disputed factual claims. There was a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president. It is unfortunate that those who were part of a privileged legal conversation would comment in public about such internal deliberations, while also distorting any discussions.

Clark also went on to remark that back in December, he had been the lead signatory on a Justice Department request that requested that a federal judge reject a lawsuit seeking to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.