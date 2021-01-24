unilad
Advert

Trump Asked Justice Department To Go To Supreme Court and Overturn The Election

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Jan 2021 16:38
Trump justice departmentTrump justice departmentPA Images

In the final weeks of his presidency, former President Donald Trump reportedly asked the Justice Department to go to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Trump reportedly considered replacing then acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with an official who would be willing to pursue unsubstantiated election fraud claims.

Advert

Trump also reportedly put pressure on the Justice Department to ask that the Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory, in a last-ditch bid to cling to power.

Melania TrumpMelania TrumpPA Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, these efforts ultimately failed on account of pushback from his own Justice Department appointees, who refused to file what they regarded to be a legally baseless lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

A number of senior officials, which included Rosen, former Attorney General William Barr and former Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, concluded that there was no basis to challenge the outcome of the election outcome.

Advert

It was further concluded that the federal government had no legal interest as to whether Trump or President Biden won the presidency. Among those who opposed Trump’s idea, which had been promoted by his outside attorneys, were then White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Patrick Philbin.

trumptrumpPA

After this plan was unsuccessful, Trump looked into replacing Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, an ally who had allegedly expressed that he would be willing to utilise the department’s power to help Trump proceed with his failed legal battles against the election results.

Other senior department officials then reportedly threatened to hand in their resignations en masse if Trump sacked Rosen for Clark, as revealed to the publication by several individuals familiar with the situation.

Advert

The plan to oust Rosen was first reported by The New York Times, which found that Trump had urged Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud, as well as Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of election equipment.

As per this report, Clark has categorically denied devising any plans to either oust Rosen, or to put forward recommendations for action based on factual inaccuracies:

My practice is to rely on sworn testimony to assess disputed factual claims. There was a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president.

It is unfortunate that those who were part of a privileged legal conversation would comment in public about such internal deliberations, while also distorting any discussions.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The CapitolCongress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The CapitolPA Images
Advert

Clark also went on to remark that back in December, he had been the lead signatory on a Justice Department request that requested that a federal judge reject a lawsuit seeking to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Godzilla Vs. Kong Gets Action-Packed First Trailer
Film and TV

Godzilla Vs. Kong Gets Action-Packed First Trailer

Capitol Rioter Who Took Private Jet Now Asking For Donations To Cover Legal Fees
News

Capitol Rioter Who Took Private Jet Now Asking For Donations To Cover Legal Fees

Elon Musk Is Offering $100 Million To Whoever Makes The ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Tech
Technology

Elon Musk Is Offering $100 Million To Whoever Makes The ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Tech

Biden Administration Suspends Federal Oil And Gas Drilling Permitting
News

Biden Administration Suspends Federal Oil And Gas Drilling Permitting

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Now, President Joe Biden, Supreme Court

Credits

The Wall Street Journal and 1 other

  1. The Wall Street Journal

    Trump Pressed Justice Department to Go Directly to Supreme Court to Overturn Election Results

  2. The New York Times

    Trump and Justice Dept. Lawyer Said to Have Plotted to Oust Acting Attorney General

 