unilad
Advert

Trump Associates Collect Thousands Of Dollars From Those Seeking Pardons

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Jan 2021 09:52
Trump Associates Collect Thousands Of Dollars From Those Seeking PardonTrump Associates Collect Thousands Of Dollars From Those Seeking PardonPA Images

Allies and associates of impeached President Donald Trump have reportedly collected tens of thousands of dollars worth of fees from wealthy felons seeking pardons from the White House.

Pardons and commutations are usually given as a means of showing mercy to deserving recipients, however Trump has previously used many of these as rewards for his personal and political allies.

Advert

This lobbying for clemency has reportedly intensified as it became apparent that Trump had no chance of succesfully overturning his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

TrumpTrumpPA

This is as per a report from The New York Times, which found that Trump’s former lawyer John M. Dowd had marketed himself to convicted felons as an individual who can secure pardons on account of his close relationship with the president.

Dowd has reportedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars worth of fees from a rich felon, advising him and other potential clients to leverage Trump’s grievances regarding the criminal justice system.

Advert

Lobbyist and former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman, who worked as an advisor to the White House in the field of pardons and commutations, has also monetised his clemency work.

Tolman is said to have collected tens of thousands of dollars – and potentially more – over the course of recent weeks, lobbying the White House for clemency on behalf of a former Arkansas senator’s son, the founder of online drug marketplace Silk Road, and a Manhattan socialite who pleaded guilty to fraud.

TrumpTrumpPA Images

As reported by The New York Times, a onetime Trump campaign adviser was paid $50,000 to help seek clemency for former CIA officer John Kiriakou, who had been convicted of illegally disclosing classified information, agreeing to a $50,000 bonus if this pardon was granted by the president.

Advert

In a separate matter, Kiriakou was reportedly told that President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, would be able to help secure him a pardon for $2 million.

Kiriakou rejected this offer. However, an associate – concerned that Giuliani was potentially illegally selling pardons – alerted the FBI. Giuliani has since challenged this assertion.

Margaret Love, who worked as the United States pardon attorney for the Justice Department’s clemency process between the years 1990 and 1997, told The New York Times:

This kind of off-books influence peddling, special-privilege system denies consideration to the hundreds of ordinary people who have obediently lined up as required by Justice Department rules, and is a basic violation of the longstanding effort to make this process at least look fair.

Advert
President Trump delivers remarks to supporters in DC to support Trump's claims of voter fraudPresident Trump delivers remarks to supporters in DC to support Trump's claims of voter fraudPA Images

As reported by CNN, it’s expected that President Trump will issue a flurry of pardons during his final days of his office for close business associates, with many high-profile criminals now ramping up efforts to secure pardons before January 20.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now, President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, US, White House

Credits

The New York Times and 1 other

  1. The New York Times

    Prospect of Pardons in Final Days Fuels Market to Buy Access to Trump

  2. CNN

    New York Times: Trump allies have collected tens of thousands of dollars from pardon seekers

 