Trump Attacked Pence Over Twitter Just After Learning His VP’s Life Was In Danger

PA

Former president Donald Trump attacked Mike Pence over Twitter during the Capitol riots, just after learning the vice president’s life was in danger.

Trump, who has since been permanently banned from Twitter, laid into former vice president Pence for supposedly lacking ‘the courage’ to overturn the results of the US election, in a tweet which further enraged those participating in the deadly riots.

Advert 10

It’s understood Trump wrote the tweet minutes after he learned that Pence had been removed from the Senate chamber for his own safety after the mob descended on the Capitol building.

PA Images

During ongoing second impeachment trial of Trump, Newly-elected Senator Tommy Tuberville told members of the press the former president had called for Pence’s help in delaying election certification on the afternoon of the violent insurrection, The Huffington Post reports.

However, Tuberville said he told Trump that Pence had just been taken from the Senate and was unable to talk at that time.

Advert 10

Around ten minutes after Pence was removed from the Senate for his own safety, Trump tweeted:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.

As per video footage taken on January 6, Pence was removed from the Senate at 2.14pm, after rioters stormed the Capitol building. This meant that Trump would have been aware that Pence’s life was in danger when he attacked him online at 2.24 pm.

PA Images

Advert 10

Tuberville revealed this exchange on the night of Wednesday, February 10, following the second day of Trump’s impeachment trial, stating:

He didn’t get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I’ve got to go’.

Footage presented by Democratic House members as part of their impeachment case document showed that rioters had been aware of Trump’s tweet about Pence.

Some members of the mob had put up a gallows outside the Capitol building, while others walked around the halls inside, shouting, ‘Hang Mike Pence’.

Advert 10

PA Images

The exact time when Pence was removed from the Senate after the Capitol was breached was already known on the day of the insurrection, as was the timing of Trump’s tweet.

However, until Tuberville gave his statement, it was not known whether or not Trump had been aware of the danger his vice president had been facing at the time of his tweet.

A total of five people died due to injuries sustained during the Capitol riots in Washington DC. Police officer Brian D. Sicknick was among those who lost their lives.

Advert 10