Trump Banned Taylor Swift's Music From The White House And There Were Consequences If It Was Played

A former White House official has claimed that Taylor Swift’s music was unofficially banned during Trump’s presidency.

Olivia Troye, the former homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to former vice president Mike Pence, was playing Swift’s music in her office when she was confronted by a colleague.

Swift has denounced Trump’s actions as president multiple times. In 2020, the All Too Well singer took to Twitter to call the former president out for ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism’.

Speaking out during the Minneapolis, protests following the police killing of George Floyd, she said:

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.

Swift, who is in the process of re-releasing her albums to reclaim the rights over her creative work, has just dropped her Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

She has also made her support of Joe Biden clear. Naturally, this was enough to make her an enemy of the Trump administration, and in an Instagram post leading up to the November 2020 election, the Love Story singer officially endorsed Biden.

The post didn’t go down too well with Trump’s team, and The Atlantic reported that a young assistant at the Department of Housing and Urban Development had been reprimanded for liking the above photo.

The Atlantic report was followed by Troye recounting similar experiences.

Following a disagreement in a meeting, Troye took to her office to play the You Need to Calm Down singer’s album, to, well, calm down.

However, the stress relief was cut short when Troye’s colleague knocked on her door, questioning, ‘Are you trying to get fired?’

Confused, she asked, ‘For being blunt in meetings or for what?’

Her colleague replied, referencing the music she was playing:

I don’t think she’s a fan of Trump’s, and so, if somebody hears that, you should really watch your back. You should be careful on that.

Troye resigned from the White House in August 2020 and, like Swift, endorsed President Biden. However, Pence’s national security adviser, the retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, said that he fired Troye.

Troye is now the director of the Republican Accountability Project (RAP), and can now listen to Swift as much as she pleases.

The RAP is an anti-Trump organisation committed to holding those who tried to overturn the November 2020 election accountable.

Speaking of the interaction with her colleague, Troye said that she found it ‘astonishing’ that she could be fired over listening to music.

