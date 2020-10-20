Trump Being Investigated For 'Political Interference' Into CDC's Coronavirus Work PA

The Trump administration is being investigated by a US government watchdog over its ‘political interference’ into the coronavirus work of public health agencies.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO), an independent agency which conducts reviews and audits of government operations, will assess whether President Donald Trump has ‘violated the scientific integrity and communication policies’ of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The announcement comes following demands from Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Patty Murray and Gary Peters, who sent a letter to the ‘congressional watchdog’ earlier this month.

Charles Young, a spokesman for GAO, told USA Today: ‘We expect the work will start in January, as staff who cover those issues become available.’ The investigation is expected to take three months, as reported by The Hill.

In their request, the Senators wrote:

The CDC and FDA’s independence as scientific agencies is crucial to safeguarding the public health and saving lives. These agencies must be able to develop, review, and disseminate public health data, guidelines, and other information that are based on science, facts, and medical principles – and not the political imperatives and moods of a president and his advisors.

Throughout the pandemic, Trump has repeatedly contradicted and pressured the agencies, whether it’s defying advice on restrictions to the cheers of supporters, suggesting an injection of disinfectant to ‘clean’ out the virus, or claiming a vaccine is coming ‘momentarily’ and it’ll be widely available, despite CDC officials saying it isn’t and won’t be.

The FDA was also forced to revoke emergency authorisation for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug promoted by Trump with little evidence.

Just recently, more than 1,000 current and former staff from the CDC penned a letter lambasting Trump’s response on coronavirus, writing: ‘The absence of national leadership on COVID-19 is unprecedented and dangerous. CDC should be at the forefront of a successful response to this global public health emergency.’

Following the watchdog’s confirmation, the Senators said in a statement: ‘The GAO’s decision to conduct an independent audit is a good first step towards making sure that guidance coming from federal agencies is based on science and facts, not on the Trump administration’s political agenda or the president’s whims.’

They added: ‘Health and science experts should be able to do their jobs to steer us through crises like this pandemic without political interference, and we must ensure that the American people receive fact-based information so that they can make well-informed decisions for themselves and their families amidst this national public health emergency.’

The US has seen more than 8.26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 224,000 deaths.