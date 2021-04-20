Trump ‘Beyond Seriously’ Considering Running For President In 2024

PA Images

Despite two impeachments and just one term in office, Donald Trump has said he is considering running for president again in 2024 ‘very seriously, beyond seriously’.

The Republican alluded to his plans for the future during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Monday, April 19, when he explained that he missed ‘helping people’.

Trump has repeatedly made clear that he wasn’t ready to leave the White House following his first four years as president, not only through his 2020 election campaign but also in the numerous unfounded claims that he was robbed of the win.

It’s not that much of a surprise, then, to hear that Trump is thinking about how to regain the power he lost to Joe Biden in November.

He told Hannity:

First of all, it’s [in] a long time. Look, I’ve got tremendous numbers … there is more popularity [for me] now than there was the day before the election, because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what is going on, they see that their guns are gonna be gone … their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Job [losses] are going to go up… I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.

PA Images

In spite of his apparent confidence about another campaign, Trump refused to go into detail as he told Fox News, ‘From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon.’

The former POTUS did not elaborate on the ‘legal standpoint’, nor did he reveal how long it would take for him to make a final decision about his future run, but Hannity appeared to conclude that it was happening, as he told Trump, ‘It sounds like you’re running. It sounds like you haven’t lost any engagement.’

In the interview, Trump implied that his run hinged on having a support system he could trust, as he explained, ‘It’s very important that we get the right people. That means in the Senate, that means in the House.’

He expressed plans to campaign on behalf of Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional election and assured that he was ‘all in’ when it came to offering them support, saying he was willing to do a ‘rally’, ‘calls’, ‘all sorts of things’, adding, ‘Almost everybody I endorse wins.’

PA Images

Trump’s interest in running for president comes in spite of the fact that he described the experience as ‘traumatic’, explaining that he previously had ‘a great life, great company, great business, no problems’.

He said, ‘Now all I do is – people go after you. It’s vicious, it’s horrible but you know what? I loved doing it because I helped people. And I’ve helped them more than any president.’

Trump may be keen to get back in the office to help people, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the American people are willing to let him.