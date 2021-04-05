Trump Biographer Says ‘Very Needy’ Ex-President Is In His ‘Fat Elvis’ Stage
Michael D’Antonio, who wrote Donald Trump’s biography, has described the former president as being in his ‘fat Elvis period’ after he shared a bizarre Easter message hitting out at the ‘Radical Left’.
As children prepared for egg hunts and families cooked up roast dinners, Trump was busy crafting his Easter message in which he wished a happy holiday to ‘ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!’
It’s not quite the cheery or neutral statement one might expect on a religious, family-orientated occasion, but it’s not surprising that Trump would use the opportunity to take yet another swipe at the Democrats he so adamantly blames for his election loss.
The author, who wrote Trump’s biography Never Enough, discussed Trump’s behaviour since leaving the White House in an interview on CNN on Sunday, April 4, following the release of the Republican’s Easter message and an appearance from Trump at a wedding in Mar-a-Lago last week.
At the wedding, the former president gave a toast that, surprise surprise, involved criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Interviewer Jim Acosta questioned whether Trump’s actions were ‘just filling [his] need of ‘they like me, they really, really like me?”, to which D’Antonio responded to say that Trump is ‘very needy’.
He suggested Trump was ‘going to go around begging for people to like him’, adding, ‘He asked, do you miss me yet? And it was really begging for people to applaud and say, yeah, we miss you.’
D’Antonio continued:
There is great value in the presidency if you want to do good. Donald Trump is going to find out, is there great value if you want to try and sort of turn people into gullible customers. Buy my greeting. Buy my tchotchkes. I think we should look for merchandising to start very soon…
This would be – this would be his Fat Elvis period. You know, the president – President Trump used to think of himself as an Elvis-type of character. And sadly we are in that era for him.
In the interview, D’Antonio also suggested that Trump will likely never get over his election loss, noting that we ‘have to suffer through the same nonsense over and over again’ when it comes to his accusations about the Democrats.
He added, ‘You do hate to hear it, because at least technically speaking he’s a former president.’
