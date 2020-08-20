Trump Blamed As Thousands Of Dead Chicks Delivered After United States Postal Service Changes PA/Pixabay

Poultry farmers in Maine have spoken out after the number of chicks dying en route to farms rose considerably.

The significantly higher number of dead chicks has been attributed to operational changes made to the United States Postal Service (USPS) as a result of actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration.

Having made the unsubstantiated assertion that mail-in voting could be vulnerable to fraud, President Trump has been widely accused of deliberately attempting to weaken the USPS in a bid to manipulate votes.

Trump has regularly threatened to take funding away from the postal service, in an attempt to derail what he has referred to as ‘universal mail-in voting’. His appointment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who took office in June, has proven controversial.

DeJoy, who is a major Trump campaign donor, has already implemented widespread overhauls throughout the USPS. These changes have severely affected the way the postal service is run, raising concerns among postal workers and members of the public alike.

Changes have so far included cutting back on sorting equipment, stopping extra trips by carriers and ending all overtime. These measures will reportedly continue until after the 2020 presidential election has taken place.

In a statement addressing the criticism he has faced, Postmaster General DeJoy said:

There are some longstanding operational initiatives – efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service – that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.

These changes have had a particularly severe effect for industries such as poultry farming, as private entities do not ship live animals. In Maine, where there are no hatcheries, poultry farmers are completely reliant on live shipments coming in from other states.

Pauline Henderson, owner of Pine Tree Poultry in New Sharon, Maine, told the Portland Press-Herald how 800 chicks shipped to her farm from Pennsylvania last week were already dead by the time they arrived.

Henderson, who has received regular shipments of live birds during her five years running the farm, said:

We’ve never had a problem like this before. Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork, and out of 100 birds you may have one or two that die in shipping.

Henderson explained that the chicks had been shipped within the expected time period, however they appeared to have been mishandled on their way to the farm.

Poultry farmers in Maine have reportedly received at least 4,800 dead chicks over the past few weeks. Congressional Representative Chellie Pingree, who represents Maine’s 1st Congressional District, has since received dozens of complaints in regards to this issue.

Pingree is reportedly now raising this issue in a letter to DeJoy and US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, highlighting the damage that changes to the postal service has had for poultry farmers in Maine.