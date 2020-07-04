Trump Blasts ‘Cancel Culture’ And Tearing Down Statues At Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump has delivered a divisive speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, where he described protesters as being ‘angry mobs’ who were attempting to ‘wipe out our history’.
Condemning the supposed ‘cancel culture’ of protesters who toppled statues during recent Black Lives Matter protests, President Trump announced he would signing an executive order for ‘National Garden of American Heroes’, an outdoor park featuring statues of the ‘greatest Americans to ever live’.
The speech was made to mark Independence Day, and gave very scarce mention of the enormous coronavirus death toll in the US, where at least 130,000 people in the country have lost their lives to the virus.
As per figures from Johns Hopkins University, the US recorded its steepest single-day rise in infections on Friday, July 3, bringing the total number of infections to over 2.5 million, the highest number of any on Earth.
Despite this – and despite warnings from health officials – masks and social distancing measures were not mandatory at this event, which was attended by an estimated 7,500 supporters.
Addressing the packed crowds, President Trump made the following comments, as per BBC News:
Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.
Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.
They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive, but no; the American people are strong and proud and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them.
President Trump proceeded to claim that a ‘new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance’ had infiltrated schools, news organisations and corporate boardrooms:
Make no mistake: this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution.
Our children are taught in school to hate their own country and believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies.
President Trump added that those targeting ‘symbols of national heritage’ will be made to face ‘the fullest extent of the law’, stating that those defacing statues potentially facing a 10-year prison sentence, in reference to a recently signed executive order to protect monuments.
Poll numbers in states that will ultimately decide which way the 2020 election swings suggest President Trump’s chances of reelection might not be as certain as this bombastic display of fireworks and heated words would suggest.
President Trump now appears to be focusing in on his most ardent supporter base, using divisive and inflammatory language to get them fired up ahead of the election.
