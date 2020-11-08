Trump Breaks 15-Hour Silence To Claim Democrats Are 'Thieves' In Latest Twitter Rant PA Images

Donald Trump has continued to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, sharing tweets labelling Democrats as ‘thieves’.

The results of the election were announced yesterday, November 7, and revealed Democratic leader Joe Biden had won enough electoral votes to secure his place in the White House.

Trump was quick to dispute the claims, releasing a statement following the result to say Biden was ‘rushing to falsely pose as the winner’.

Donald Trump PA Images

Trump himself had previously claimed to have won the election on more than one occasion, and as Biden increased his lead in the race, the sitting president refused to admit defeat.

Rather than acknowledging that votes were pouring in for his opponent, Trump made allegations about voter fraud and claimed the votes being counted for Biden were illegitimate.

Naturally he turned to Twitter to vent his opinions, and after claiming again that he ‘won the election’ he went silent for 15 hours, during which time Biden took to the stage in Delaware to make his victory speech.

Trump Predicts Pandemic Will 'Get Worse Before It Gets Better' PA Images

It seems Trump wasn’t using the time to get his head around the loss, as he took to Twitter again today to continue his arguments. The president didn’t appear to share opinions of his own this time, but instead indicated he was quoting other people.

He tagged former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and wrote, in quotation marks:

We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states. Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal.

Trump didn’t add any comments to the quote, but the fact he shared them online indicates he believes that the election was ‘stolen’.

The accusation of Democrats being ‘thieves’ came after another quote, this time apparently from criminal defense attorney Jonathan Turley.

The thread argued that the ‘votes’ and ‘allegations’ need to be ‘look[ed] at’, and claimed there had been ‘a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud’. The tweet went on to say that if there was a ‘problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the entire election’.

Trump’s tweets were all accompanied with warnings from Twitter which explained that the ‘claim about election fraud is disputed’. Despite Trump’s allegations, there has been no evidence of voter fraud.

Neither Turley or Gingrich made these comments in public, but it’s possible they were made in conversation with Trump.

In his statement released after the election result, Trump vowed that his campaign would ‘start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated’.