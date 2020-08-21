Trump Brother Robert's Funeral Will Be First Hosted At White House Since JFK PA/Getty

US President Donald Trump will host his brother’s funeral at the White House, the first since John F. Kennedy’s service.

Robert Trump, the president’s youngest brother, passed away on Saturday, August 15, at the age of 71 in New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. His cause of death has not been made known to the public.

His body will be transported from New York to Washington D.C, sources close to the plans said, where a private service will be held at the White House today, August 21.

President Donald Trump

The Trump family has invited around 200 friends and relatives to attend the funeral, expected to be held in the building’s East Room, ABC News reports. One source familiar with the arrangements said that all costs would be covered personally by the president.

The last time a deceased body was brought to the White House for a funeral was in November 1963, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

John. F Kennedy

Robert Trump will join a very limited number of private citizens to have their funeral in the White House, with the last one tracing back to 1936 following the death of Louis Howe, an adviser to President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor.

In a statement following his brother’s death, Trump said:

It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.

Trump had previously hinted at a private service for his brother, telling reporters earlier this week: ‘We may do just a small service right here in the White House… I think he’d be greatly honored… he loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country.’

Trump’s son Eric also paid tribute to his late uncle, sharing on Twitter: ‘Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.’

Ivanka Trump also tweeted: ‘Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.’

Just one day prior to his brother’s death, Trump had visited the New York hospital. He later told reporters: ‘Hopefully he’ll be alright, but… he’s having a hard time,’ CNN reports.