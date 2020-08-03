Trump Calls For Schools To Reopen Despite His Son’s Remaining Closed
President Donald Trump has insisted that schools in America should reopen, despite the fact his own son’s school is staying closed as part of an order prohibiting the opening of schools for face-to-face learning.
On Friday, July 31, Montgomery County issued an order stating that private schools should not recommence in-person learning until October 1.
The school at which Trump’s son Barron is enrolled is among those ordered to remain closed, despite the president wanting all students back in classrooms.
Montgomery County Health Officer Dr Travis Gayles said the decision to remain closed for face-to-face learning until the beginning of October will not be re-evaluated until that time, when it will be decided whether the closure will be extended, terminated or altered.
It comes after coronavirus transmission rates in younger people in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia, had increased.
Gayles said, via Fox News:
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have based our decisions on science and data. At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers.
We have seen increases in transmission rates for COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Virginia, particularly in younger age groups, and this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents.
14-year-old Barron Trump is set to start ninth grade at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, on September 8. However, it looks as though he will be among many students undergoing online classes.
The school, which is located in Montgomery County, is currently preparing two different options for its students; either distance learning, or a hybrid model that will see pupils being taught both at home and on campus. St Andrews had planned to make its final decision on August 10, before letting families know.
Despite medical experts at a federal level saying decisions regarding the re-opening of schools should be made at a local level, Trump is still keen for schools to reopen, saying children are suffering because they’re no in the classroom.
Maryland governor Larry Hogan also chimed in on the debate, criticising the Montgomery County order preventing schools from opening, saying the decision should lie with individual schools and the parents of those attending, not politicians.
St Andrews has 645 students currently enrolled, and tuition for the upper school is believed to be $45,000 per year.
