Trump Calls The Victims Of His Racist Tweets Racist After Denying He’s Racist

PA Images

Donald Trump has hit out at the victims of his racist tweets once again, this time claiming they’re the ones who are racist.

Earlier this month the President took to Twitter (surprise surprise) to rant about four congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, who are commonly known as ‘The Squad’ or ‘The Group’.

He said they should ‘go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came’, despite the fact all four are American citizens.

Trump’s tweets were widely condemned and in an attempt to defend himself the POTUS argued the tweets weren’t racist and claimed he didn’t have a racist bone in his body before accusing the four congresswomen of hating the US.

He continued his offensive tirade on Twitter today (July 22) with a series of unfounded claims, writing:

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border… And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

The House of Representatives voted to condemn the President’s original tweets about the group after they were accused of having serious racist and xenophobic overtones.

He wrote:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

However, the House’s decision didn’t stop Trump from further criticising the women during a campaign rally in North Carolina last week.

He targeted congresswoman Omar and his comments led to the 8,000-strong crowd chanting ‘send her back’, while the President listened quietly for around 12 seconds. He later claimed he ‘started speaking very quickly’ to prevent the chants and said he ‘felt badly’ about it.

What an incredible heart-warming beautiful welcome for ⁦@IlhanMN⁩ at the airport! This is the America I love–full of welcome & generosity. Looking forward to our town hall tonight! ❤️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mh7VeCypeJ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 18, 2019

Many people rallied around the four female politicians after Trump launched his attack, with the hashtag ‘#IStandWithIlhan’ trending on Twitter in support of Omar.

Omar was also welcomed home to Minnesota by crowd’s chanting her name positively at the airport.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]