Trump Calls Wearing A Mask 'Patriotic'

Donald Trump has done a U-turn when it comes to wearing masks in public and has now described wearing one as ‘patriotic’.

The US has been home to record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and though health experts have been urging residents to wear masks for months, the president was only seen wearing one in public for the first time a couple of weeks ago.

Trump had previously claimed he’d been wearing a mask in private, though when the Centers for Disease Control first started recommending face masks he told reporters he would not follow the advice.

President Donald Trump

He said at the time: ‘I don’t think I’m going to be doing it. Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens – I just don’t see it,’ BBC News reported.

Unfortunately, many people across the US followed in Trump’s footsteps and refused to wear a mask, with some claiming it affected their health and others arguing that it was an impingement on their freedom, despite the fact the simple face coverings can literally save lives.

Latest figures from Johns Hopkins University reveal the US has had 3,830,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 140,909 people have died as a result of the virus.

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time

A lack of preventative measures in many states across the US suggests the number of cases aren’t going to drop any time soon, and it seems Trump has finally got the message as he is now encouraging the use of masks.

The president implied wearing masks was a symbol of support for the country as he tweeted:

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!

Trump’s claim is immediately problematic as he wasn’t seen wearing a mask for months during the pandemic, therefore suggesting his patriotism only began when he put one on a couple of weeks ago, but he’s evidently happy to overlook this fact.

In June, a model cited by Forbes predicted that if 95% of the US population were to wear masks, 33,000 lives could be saved by October 1. Though there are quite literally tens of thousands of lives at stake, Trump still has no plans to issue a nationwide mask mandate.

US President Donald Trump

President Trump should have been encouraging the use of masks from the beginning, and there’s no denying that his public support has come much, much too late. We can now only hope that his change in heart will encourage more people to wear face coverings, as doing so will help prevent both illness and death.