Trump Campaign Cuts Ties With Lawyer Who Pushed Election Fraud Conspiracy Theories PA Images

Donald Trump’s campaign has cut ties with lawyer Sidney Powell after she promoted conspiracy theories about fraud within the presidential election.

Powell appeared to represent the campaign alongside Rudy Giuliani at a press conference just last week, but on Sunday, November 22, the team released a statement to clarify she was ‘not a member of the Trump Legal Team’.

Both Trump and campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis have previously described Powell as part of the team, indicating the choice to cut ties came after she appeared on the conservative cable channel Newsmax and promoted conspiracy theories about the election.

Hear some of her comments below:

A little more than a week ago, the president tweeted:

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!

On Saturday, Powell told Newsmax that Trump failed to win in the state of Georgia because Governor Brian Kemp, a Trump ally and Republican, was bribed by an election systems company. Like the rest of the claims Trump’s campaign has been making about election fraud, there was no evidence to support this suggestion.

The lawyer also told Newsmax that Kemp had rigged election machines to ensure Senator Kelly Loeffler beat Representative Doug Collins in their Senate race.

Powell claimed she had a voter fraud case of ‘biblical’ proportions in Georgia, and said the state was ‘probably going to be the first state [she’s] gonna blow up’.

The day after she shared her thoughts, Trump lawyers Giuliani and Ellis released a statement to say Powell is ‘practising law on her own’, adding, ‘She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.’

According to Reuters, Powell is representing Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn in a long-running criminal case against him.

Sidney Powell press conference PA Images

Flynn addressed the Trump campaign’s statement on social media, saying Powell had been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours but that she understood the statement and ‘agrees with it’. Flynn added that Powell was ‘staying the course’ to prove election fraud.

A source familiar with the discussions claimed Trump expressed concerns that Powell’s claims were too outlandish and would distract from other legal arguments.

Donald Trump PA Images

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticised Powell last week for failing to provide evidence to support her claims, despite his team asking her to do so.

He said:

She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.

Giuliani and Ellis’s statement comes amid a series of failed attempts from Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the election.