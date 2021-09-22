unilad
Advert

Trump Campaign Knew ‘Rigged Election Voting Machine’ Claims Were False

by : Rhiannon Ingle on : 22 Sep 2021 14:35
Trump Campaign Knew ‘Rigged Election Voting Machine’ Claims Were False (Alamy)Alamy

It has been revealed that the Trump campaign knew their ‘rigged election machine’ claims were false. 

On November 19, following his failed election campaign, Trump held a news conference claiming that the voting machines were rigged against him, and alleging that the makers – Dominion Voting Systems – had allied with software firm Smartmatic in order to prevent him from retaining the presidency.

Advert

Court filings have revealed, however, that the campaign team already knew the election conspiracy theories Trump was promoting in the news conference were, in fact, untrue.

Trump Campaign Knew ‘Rigged Election Voting Machine’ Claims Were False (Alamy)Alamy

According to The New York Timescourt documents that were released on Monday, September 20, indicate that by the time the news conference was held, two weeks after the election, Trump’s campaign had already ‘prepared an internal memo’ on the claims about Dominion Voting Systems.

During the news conference, Trump’s team of lawyers also alleged that Dominion Voting Systems had teamed up with financier George Soros and Venezuela to ‘steal the presidential contest from Mr. Trump’, per The New York Times. 

Advert
Trump Campaign Knew ‘Rigged Election Voting Machine’ Claims Were False (Alamy)Alamy

When asked to ‘substantiate or debunk’ such allegations by former deputy director of communications Zach Parkinson six days prior to the conference, his staff produced a memo listing articles that seemingly showed the claims to be untrue, the publication reports.

The New York Times, however, could not confirm whether Trump had actually been privy to the internal memo before the conference.

The documents were filed as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by former Dominion employee Eric Coomer. His lawyers said, ‘The memo produced by the Trump campaign shows that, at least internally, the Trump campaign found there was no evidence to support the conspiracy theories regarding Dominion,’ reported The New York Times.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’
Film and TV

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead
Film and TV

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law
News

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments
Life

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments

Topics: News, campaign, Donald Trump, Election, Now

Credits

The Hill and 1 other

  1. The Hill

    Trump campaign knew soon after election that voting machine claims were false: report

  2. New York Times

    Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers’ Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows

 