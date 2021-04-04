Trump Campaign Reportedly Forced To Refund More Than $122 Million To Donors

PA

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was forced to refund more than $122 million to donors after they unwittingly signed up for recurring donations.

People who donated to the former president’s campaign last year have accused Trump of intentionally duping them into giving more money than they thought.

In 2020, Trump’s camp set up an online campaign with for-profit company WinRed asking his supporters for donations. Those who thought they were giving a one-off donation actually had money taken from their accounts every week until the election.

The findings have been revealed in a New York Times investigation, which said contributors had to wade through a fine-print disclaimer and manually check a box to opt-out of recurring donations.

The investigation reviewed filings with the Federal Election Commission and donation processing sites.

As the election neared, Trump‘s campaign further upped donations by introducing a second disclaimer, which unless checked, would double a person’s contribution.

One user-experience designer from London, Harry Brignull, told the publication that Trump’s techniques were classic ‘deceptive design’. ‘It should be in textbooks of what you shouldn’t do,’ he said.

Among most donors, there was a common pattern; they intended to contribute once or twice, but later learned through bank statements that they had been repeatedly donating.

As people caught on to what was happening and put in fraud claims with their banks, the campaign was forced to issue refunds of an amount totalling more than $122 million.

Victor Amelino, 78, from California, made a donation of $990 via WinRed. ‘Bandits!’ he told the NYT. ‘I’m retired. I can’t afford to pay all that damn money.’

Trump’s spokesperson denied claims of fraud, telling the publication that just 0.87% of its WinRed transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes.

‘The fact we had a dispute rate of less than 1% of total donations despite raising more grass-roots money than any campaign in history is remarkable,’ Jason Miller said.

Donations to Trump’s campaign increased following election day. As per figures released by his team at the beginning of December 2020, the former president raised more than $207 million after ballots were cast.

In comparison, the successive Biden for President campaign raised $1,044,000,000 and returned $21 million.