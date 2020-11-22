Trump Campaign’s Biggest Election Lawsuit Fails In Court
The Trump campaign’s biggest election lawsuit has been officially dismissed in federal court.
US President Donald Trump has been fighting the results of the election ever since Joe Biden was projected to be the winner, following a key victory in Pennsylvania.
While casting accusations of voter fraud, ‘illegal ballots’ and other baseless theories, Pennsylvania is the focus of his campaign’s most crucial lawsuit in fighting Biden’s impending presidency, with a bid to block the state from certifying its results. Or at least, it was, until it failed in court.
The Trump campaign and its Republican allies have now lost or dropped 34 court cases in the fallout of the election, Forbes reports.
Its Pennsylvania lawsuit, led by attorney Rudy Giuliani after two sets of lawyers dropped out from the case, looked to ‘discard millions of votes legally cast by Pennsylvanians from all corners – from Greene County to Pike County, and everywhere in between. In other words, Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters,’ as the court filing details.
While Giuliani earlier said it wasn’t a fraud case, the campaign accused the state of violating the US Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law due to some Democratic-run counties notifying voters of technical errors with their ballots and allowing them to fix them. Giuliani added that it was illegal for counties to help people vote.
However, US District Judge Matthew Brann said, ‘This is simply not how the Constitution works… this claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together’.
Brann continued:
One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens.
That has not happened. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.
Brann added, ‘In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more’.
Had the lawsuit gone through, the state’s 20 votes wouldn’t be enough to tip Trump into a second term.
Giuliani said the ruling will ‘help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court’, BBC News reports.
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Pennsylvania, Rudy Giuliani, US, US Election 2020