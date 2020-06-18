Trump Cannot End DACA, Supreme Court Rules In Big Win For ‘Dreamer’ Legal Immigrants
The US Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration’s termination of DACA, which has allowed 800,000 young ‘Dreamers’ safe haven in the country.
Created by Barack Obama in 2012, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program ensured undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children would not be deported, instead given the opportunity to register with the government, work and – importantly – stay.
Donald Trump’s stark policy views on immigration are well-documented, hence the lack of surprise in his 2017 move – less than a year into his term – to roll back the policy. Unfortunately for the president, his plot has been ruled as unjustified and unlawful.
The ruling comes as a huge defeat for Trump’s hard-line view on immigration, a tenet of his political power often whipped out when addressing supporters. Today’s events, June 18, also echo last year’s Supreme Court ruling against Trump, when he tried to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
The decision was authored primarily by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., alongside liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Roberts noted that Trump’s administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act, therefore forfeiting the move to repeal DACA.
As per the Los Angeles Times, Roberts wrote:
We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what, if anything, to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.
That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.
Trump’s defeat equals a huge victory for the 649,000 immigrants currently enrolled under DACA, as reported by NBC News, who’ll be able renew their work permits and continue living in the US without fear of deportation.
Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas outlined concerns over the use of the Supreme Court rather than fighting ‘in the political branches’, writing in his dissent: ‘Today’s decision must be recognised for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision.’
However, amid the current pandemic, around 27,000 DACA recipients serve as essential front line workers, whether they’re ‘dentists, pharmacists, physician assistants, home health aides, technicians’ or medical students. Immigration lawyers warned that terminating the program right now would be ‘catastrophic’.
It’s the second big loss for Trump in the Supreme Court in the space of a week; on June 15, it ruled that employees cannot be fired for being gay or transgender, directly opposite to the Trump administration’s 2019 brief that LGBTQ+ discrimination shouldn’t be unlawful.
Trump’s first campaign rally is taking place tomorrow, June 19, in Tulsa. Expect all these losses to be invoked as a means to incite MAGA chants.
