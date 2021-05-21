Trump Charges Secret Service $40,000 To Use Mar-A-Lago While They Protect Him

PA Images

Federal spending records have revealed Donald Trump charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 for a room used by his own protective detail at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The former president has been residing at the Florida club since his departure from the White House earlier this year, throughout which time he continued to receive protection by Secret Service agents.

Advert 10

Despite the fact that Trump owns the Mar-a-Largo resort, the club is said to have charged the Secret Service $396.15 per night for a single room used by the agents protecting the Republican.

PA Images

According to the federal spending records cited by The Washington Post, the costs began on January 20 and continued until at least April 30, amounting to a total of $40,011.15. One person familiar with the payments told the publication that the room was used as a workspace by the members of the Secret Service.

The records documenting the charges were released by the Secret Service in response to a public-records request, though the agency only released spending records dating up to April 30.

Advert 10

As Trump continued to reside at Mar-a-Lago for more than a week after the records stop, it is unclear whether the club continued to charge the agents into May, before the former president relocated to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey for the summer.

PA Images

Trump’s properties were known to take advantage of the use of its establishments during the Republican’s time in office, charging the US government more than $2.5 million, often so Secret Service agents had access to nearby rooms.

When Trump visited Mar-a-Lago from the White House, agents are said to have rented four or five rooms for each night Trump was there, which was typically in fits and spurts as he made time to visit the club in between his presidential duties.

Advert 10

Though the agency only paid for one room since Trump’s move to the club in January, the cost added up due to his long-term stay, and as a result the Secret Service paid Mar-a-Lago nearly as much in the spring of 2021 as it had did during comparable periods in 2018 or 2019.

PA Images

Historians and representatives have expressed their belief to The Washington Post that other presidents have not charged the Secret Service on a scale similar to that which Trump has been doing, though his successor, Joe Biden, was known to charge the agency $2,200 per month to use a cottage on his property while he was vice president.

Since becoming president, however, Biden has not charged rent to the Secret Service.

Advert 10