Trump Claims Biden Has Turned ‘Most Secure Border’ Into ‘National Disaster’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Mar 2021 15:02
Trump Claims Biden Has Turned 'Most Secure Border' Into 'National Disaster'PA Images

Donald Trump has criticised the way the Biden administration has handled the migrant crisis in the US and said they’ve made the border a ‘national disaster’.

The former POTUS applauded his own work as president and claimed that he made it ‘the most secure border in history’.

In a statement issued yesterday, March 21, Trump also said he believed the Biden administration should have kept his ‘smooth running system on autopilot’.

PA Images

President Biden has made significant changes to Trump’s previous policies since being sworn into office in January and promised that he would welcome 125,000 refugees into the country in his first year.

Biden has received backlash for some of these changes, however; one example being for reopening some of Trump’s facilities for migrant children, one of which is reportedly located on top of toxic military waste.

Dubbing the Biden administration as being ‘way in over their heads’, Trump’s statement issued yesterday read, ‘We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot.’

‘Instead, in the span of just a few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads an taking on water fast,’ he continued.

The 74-year-old then took aim at Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and described his performance on the political talk show circuit yesterday as ‘pathetic’ and ‘clueless’.

Trump continued:

His self-satisfied presentation – in the middle of a massive crisis he helped engineer – is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come.

During one of his interviews, Mayorkas placed blame on the Trump administration for the current state of the country’s borders as hundreds of migrant children have been crossing the border unaccompanied.

Apparently people seeking asylum in the US is at a 20-year high.

PA Images

As per The Guardian, Mayorkas said to CNN’s State of the Union, ‘It is taking time and it is difficult because the entire system was dismantled by the prior administration. There was a system in place that was torn down by the Trump administration.’

Meanwhile, Trump concluded his statement calling on Biden to finish the building of the wall, which the former POTUS believes could be achieved ‘in a matter of weeks’.

