Trump Claims He’s ‘Immune’ To Coronavirus Thanks To A Protective Glow

Trump Claims He's 'Immune' To Coronavirus Thanks To 'Protective Glow' PA

President Trump has claimed he is ‘immune’ from COVID-19 and that he now has a ‘protective glow’, days after he was hospitalised with the virus.

Little more than a week ago, Americans were shocked – though perhaps not surprised – as Trump was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center after he and wife Melania tested positive for the virus.

And now, returning to the White House after an ill-advised surprise drive-by, the president has declared himself totally cured from the virus, repeating his claim that he has ‘never felt better.’

You can watch the interview here:

In a phone interview with Fox News earlier this morning, October 11, Trump said, as per the Independent:

It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. I have to tell you, I feel fantastically [sic]. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something — having really a protective glow means something. I think it’s very important to have that, to have that is a very important thing.

Trump also repeated his claim that he caught the virus as he didn’t want to ‘hide in his basement’ during the pandemic.

Trump, Infected With COVID-19, Took Car Journey With Guards To Greet Fans PA

In a statement on Saturday, Trump’s physician claimed the president was no longer infectious. However, reporters have questioned whether it is safe for Trump to come out of isolation. Officials have repeatedly refused to answer when Trump lasted negative for the virus, leading to concerns that he may still be at risk of transmitting the disease.

Dr Sean Conley told CNN:

I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates…that he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.

Trump’s immunity claim comes after he on Saturday gave an address to hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House. Trump, after removing his mask, used the address to criticise Joe Biden, and told the crowd the the virus was ‘disappearing’ from the United States.

The address, although dramatic, was a step down from the President’s initial intentions to unveil a Superman shirt on his return from the hospital.

Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White House PA

The Trump administration has been criticised for covering up the extent of the White House outbreak, in which several leading Republican figures have been infected. At least two dozen cases have been linked to an event held in the White House Rose Garden last week to announce Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.

Since contracting COVID-19, Trump has continued to claim that the pandemic is ‘no big deal’, and has frequently shared misinformation about the virus. Earlier this week, Facebook and Twitter moved to remove a post by the president in which he inaccurately suggested that coronavirus was less deadly than seasonal flu.

Over 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the past 7 months.

