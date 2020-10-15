Trump Claims Kim Jong-Un, Putin And Xi Jinping Are '100%' PA

US President Donald Trump praised the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea, describing them as ‘100%’.

In the lead-up to the presidential election on November 3, Trump and Joe Biden are escalating their warring campaigning efforts in a bid to secure the White House. During their heated live debate, the POTUS was even told to ‘shut up’.

Advert

During a recent rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump trotted out the trademark lines about Biden’s mental stability. Trump is 74 years old, while Biden is 77.

As reported by Newsweek, Trump told his supporters: ‘Joe is shot, OK, whether you like it or not. We can all be nice, it’s going to be my turn some day. It’s even going to be your turn some day, my friends… but you know when it is your turn, you can’t be president.’

He then went on to commend Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite tensions between Beijing and Washington over the pandemic and Taiwan. He also seemed to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un. In a previous speech, Trump said he ‘fell in love’ with Kim after sending ‘beautiful letters’ to one other.

Advert

At the rally, Trump said of the world leaders: ‘One thing I’ve learnt, President Xi of China’s 100%. Putin of Russia, 100%. Kim Jong-un – by the way what happened to that war we were supposed to be in? – Kim Jong-un of North Korea, 100%.’

Trump added:

These people are sharp and they are smart. Joe has lost it, in his best day he wasn’t not a smart man, everybody knows that. Joe is gone, if he wins, the radical left, we will be running the country, they are addicted to power and God help us if they get it. We’ll never be the same country, we will never be able to recover.

Advert

Earlier this week, Kim made a teary apology for his failings across the pandemic during a military parade for the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ party. He said, as The Guardian reports: ‘Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily.’

Kim Jong-un PA Images

During a September rally in Henderson, Nevada, Trump said the other leaders ‘don’t have the kind of mental problem that sleepy Joe has’, adding: ‘Kim Jong-un doesn’t know about the problems that Joe has. We need very sharp people. I’m sorry, Joe is not qualified for this position.’

Both Trump and Biden are set to hold individual Q&A events later today, October 15, in lieu of a second presidential debate following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his refusal to take part in a virtual debate.

Advert