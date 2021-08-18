unilad
Trump Claims The Taliban Are ‘Really Smart’ And ‘Good Fighters’ Who Have Been Around For 1,000 Years

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Aug 2021 11:23
Trump Claims The Taliban Are 'Really Smart' And 'Good Fighters' Who Have Been Around For 1,000 YearsFox News/PA

Donald Trump has branded the Taliban as ‘good fighters’, claiming they’ve been fighting for a thousand years.

The former POTUS made the comments in the wake of the Taliban regaining control of Afghanistan, including the country’s capital of Kabul.

Since then, thousands of Afghans are attempting to flee – something which has seen hundreds of people crammed onto cargo planes.

Afghanistan plane (PA Images)PA Images

Videos have also shown large crowds of people running around Hamid Karzai International Airport which has led to both US troops and the Taliban firing gunshots in a bid to break up the chaos.

Trump has been very vocal on the devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, and has even gone as far as calling on President Joe Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’.

Now, while speaking on Fox NewsThe Sean Hannity Show yesterday, August 17, he described the Islamic militia as ‘smart’, and ‘good fighters’.

He said, ‘The Taliban, good fighters I will tell you, good fighters. You have to give them credit for that. They’ve been fighting for a thousand years; what they do is they fight.’

While the Taliban being ‘good fighters’ is a matter of opinion, the Taliban supposedly fighting for 1,000 years is incorrect as the group was only established in 1994. The group went on to take control of Kabul in 1996, but lost power in 2001 after US troops invaded.

Further discussing the events in Afghanistan, Trump continued:

The Taliban has circled the airport, and who knows if they’re going to treat us right? All of a sudden, they’ll say — well, frankly, if they were smart, they’d really — and they are smart, they are smart. They should let the Americans out.

According to the former POTUS, there are ‘as many as 40,000 Americans’ currently in Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani (PA)PA Images
Biden isn’t the only president Trump is critical of; the 75-year-old also criticised Afghanistan’s former president Ashraf Ghani who has fled the country.

He told Fox News, ‘I wanted [the Taliban] to get a deal done with the Afghan government. Now, I never had a lot of confidence, frankly, in Ghani. I said that openly and plainly I thought he was a total crook.’

Trump continued to say he ‘never liked’ Ghani, and accused him of ‘[getting] away with murder in many, many different ways’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, Afghanistan, Donald Trump, Fox News, no-article-matching, Taliban, US News

