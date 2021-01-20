Trump Claims 'We Will Be Back' In Ad-Libbed Farewell Speech CNN

Donald Trump has landed at Joint Base Andrews for his send-off ceremony after leaving the White House as president for the final time, where he told supporters ‘we will be back’.

As he left the White House, he said it had been the ‘honour of a lifetime’ to be president of the United States, adding that he hopes it’s not a permanent goodbye.

Advert 10

Trump was met with cheers when he took to the stage, telling supporters he loves them ‘from the bottom of his heart’ adding that ‘we’ve accomplished so much together’.

Check it out here:

The Republican went on to thank his family, friends and staff for their efforts and hard work, saying ‘people have no idea how hard this family have worked’.

Advert 10

‘They could’ve had an easier life, but they did it for you,’ he said.

Melania took to the stage to say what an honour it was to serve as the First Lady of the United States:

Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families. And God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you.

‘As bad as the pandemic was, we were hit so hard, places that thought they got away with it didn’t get away with it. We achieved a medical miracle – the vaccine – which we developed in nine months instead of nine years,’ Trump continued.

Advert 10

Trump Claims 'We Will Be Back' In Ad-Libbed Farewell Speech PA

Trump touched on receiving the highest number of votes for any sitting president in the recent election and went on to offer love to all those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which he once again referred to as the ‘China virus’.

‘I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,’ he continued.

‘I wish the new administration good luck and great success, they have the foundation to do something really spectacular. We put them in a really great position.’

Advert 10

Trump finished by saying he would be back, hinting he has every intention of trying to run once again in 2024 – though this will depend on the outcome of his second impeachment – before thanking Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and all the congress men and women.