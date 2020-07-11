Trump Commutes Three-Year Prison Sentence Of His ‘Loyal’ Ex-Adviser Roger Stone, Who Lied Under Oath
President Donald Trump has commuted his loyal ex-advisor from a three-year prison sentence after he lied under oath.
The POTUS announced his decision to commute Roger Stone’s sentence on Friday, July 10, just days before the advisor was due to report to a federal prison in Georgia.
Trump and Stone have been friends for decades, and despite its ups and downs Stone is apparently so committed to the relationship that he lied to Congress to protect the president.
Stone, 67, was arrested in January 2019 before being convicted of seven charges in November. The charges came as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and included lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional committee proceeding, CNN reports.
One of the things he lied about were his communications with Trump campaign officials, and prosecutors believe Stone purposefully misled Congress out of a desire to protect Trump.
The former advisor was accused of withholding documents regarding his efforts to reach WikiLeaks, the group that leaked Democratic emails, to help Trump’s 2016 campaign.
As a result of his actions, in February Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison.
The former advisor rallied against the decision and publicly appealed for a pardon, and while several of Trump’s advisers voiced concerns about the political repercussions, the president decided to help out his old friend after all.
Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, announced the news, though her words were reminiscent of Trump as she described Stone as a ‘victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency’.
McEnany insisted there was ‘never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia’, and went on to explain the decision for the pardon, saying:
Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts. The President does not wish to interfere with his efforts to do so.
At this time, however, and particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the President has determined to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly.
He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!
Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, described the move as an ‘act of mercy’.
Trump and Stone were first introduced in the 1970s and went on to become friends, with Stone attending two of Trump’s three weddings and often encouraging Trump to run for president.
The POTUS made Stone a senior adviser when he announced his presidential bid in June 2015, though just two months later he was out of the campaign, with Trump saying he was fired while Stone insisted he had quit.
In spite of the separation, Stone continued to support Trump’s campaign and would give him advice and recommendations when he felt necessary.
