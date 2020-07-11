Trump Commutes Three-Year Prison Sentence Of His ‘Loyal’ Ex-Adviser Roger Stone, Who Lied Under Oath

Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts. The President does not wish to interfere with his efforts to do so.

At this time, however, and particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the President has determined to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly.

He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!