Trump Complains He Deserves A Nobel Prize Because ‘They Gave One To Obama’

PA

Another day, another unfounded claim by the President of the United States that he deserves something he definitely, 100 per cent does not.

This time, Donald Trump has complained about the fact that he doesn’t have a Nobel Peace Prize, suggesting the system is rigged against him.

Because of course, that could be the only possible reason he isn’t currently a proud owner of one of the prestigious awards, and not the fact that he hasn’t done a single thing to deserve one.

PA

As reported by The Independent, Trump was speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Pakistan’s prime minister at the United Nations headquarters in New York when he made the claims.

During the course of the conversation, the president described himself as an ‘extremely good arbitrator’ who was worthy of the Nobel Prize for ‘a lot of things’. He then went on to say the awards were not given out in a fair manner.

Trump went on to make reference to former president Barack Obama, telling reporters:

They gave one to Obama immediately after his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it. You know what, that was the only thing I agreed with him on.

Obama was the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 ‘for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples’.

Getty

The Norwegian Nobel Committee specifically mentioned Obama’s work towards a world without nuclear weapons, while referencing his ability to give ‘people hope for a better future’. All in all, a man deserving of a peace prize.

On the other hand, it’s hard to associate Trump’s presidency with peace in any way; his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign slogan is now recognised as a symbol of hatred, racism, and misguided patriotism at a time when the stance taken by US authorities towards immigration has become evidently more hostile under the Trump administration.

At present, approximately 50,000 immigrants are being held in over 200 county jails and for-profit detention centres throughout America, with children separated from their parents in ‘inhumane’ conditions.

PA

Although his promise to ‘build a wall’ between Mexico and America is yet to materialise, projects are now likely to commence development in certain areas following a recent ruling from the US Supreme Court – making way for even more segregation and hostility.

But hey, as long as he thinks he’s deserving of an award, I suppose that’s all that really matters isn’t it?

