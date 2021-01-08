Trump Confirms He Will Not Attend Biden's Inauguration PA Images

Donald Trump has confirmed he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month.

Ever since Biden was projected to win the presidential election, Trump has fiercely fought back against the results, engaging in a disastrous stream of litigation in a desperate bid to overturn the election.

Advert 10

While he’s since conceded the election and agreed to ensure a ‘smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power’, Trump will not be present at Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

In a recent tweet, coming after Trump’s Twitter ban was lifted, he wrote: ‘To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.’

Prior to that announcement, Trump also wrote: ‘The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Advert 10

This likely alludes to the fallout of the Capitol Hill siege, in which pro-Trump supporters stormed the federal building as Congress tried to finalise Biden’s win. Amid criticism of him and his supporters, with mass calls for the invocation of the 25th Amendment and impeachment, his lack of attendance won’t come as a surprise to many.

While speaking with less Trumpian parlance, his latest video still echoes his baseless election woes, with him saying: ‘My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy.’

Advert 10

While several lawmakers have called upon Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th, he’s reportedly told advisers it’s ‘highly unlikely’ due to a low chance of success, as well as fears it could ‘spiral the country even further into chaos and partisan divide’.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullahi Omar earlier confirmed she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Trump would be the first US president in history to be impeached by the House twice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters: ‘If the Vice President and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus — and the American people by the way.’

Advert 10

She added: ‘By inciting sedition as he did yesterday, he must be removed for office. While there’s only 13 days left any day could be a horror show for America. The president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people.’