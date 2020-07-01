Trump Counsellor’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Makes TikToks Against Trump And Her Mum

claudiamconway/TikTok/PA

The teenage daughter of White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway has been using TikTok as a means of speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump.

Her mother may have defended President Trump during some of his more controversial moments, but 15-year-old Claudia Conway is not holding back with letting her own thoughts be known.

Outspoken Claudia, who has more than 46,000 TikTok followers, has regularly shared anti-Trump memes, encouraging followers to write one-star reviews for Trump properties.

As an example, in one post, Claudia wrote, ‘Why do people hate on Trump supporters, like can’t we just respect everyone’s opinions? SIKE nah block me pls and then educate yourself’.

Keen to show how her views deviate from those of her mother, Claudia made the following statement in one vid:

Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself! My views don’t have anything to do with my mom’s.

However, Claudia has also been keen to show that there is no bad feeling between herself and her conservative parents, writing:

Thank you for all the love on my videos but just please no hate to my mom or my dad, they’re both amazing people and I love them so much. No hate to either of them, it’s just me and my views.

Claudia has used TikTok to show support for various causes that go against the political philosophy of President Trump, including social justice issues connected with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In a video about the Trump administration trying to legalise banning same-sex couples from adopting children, Claudia wrote, ‘I love Trump…but replace ‘love’ with ‘think that we should extinguish’.

After people questioned whether Claudia is actually who she claims to be, the teen posted a video showing various pics of her with her famous mother.

Kellyanne Conway is the first woman in US history to have ever carried out a successful presidential campaign, serving as a campaign manager during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

She has often been criticised for defending President Trump and senior members of his administration following some of their more outlandish and unsubstantiated comments.

Perhaps most famously, following the presidential inauguration, Conway coined the phrase ‘alternative facts’ while defending a false statement by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer about the size of the inauguration crowd, which he described as ‘the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration’.

During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press at the time, Conway said Spicer had given ‘alternative facts’ rather than a falsehood.

Kellyanne Conway PA Images

Interestingly, Claudia isn’t the only member of Conway’s family to openly criticise President Trump. Her husband George Conway has previously expressed strong views against the president, having previously described him as a ‘pathological liar’ and an ‘Idiot-in-Chief’.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post in June, George Conway criticised President Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and the widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

He wrote:

Lacking in humanity, Trump has had no idea how to handle either one. He has responded to the police-brutality protests only by making matters worse. Faced with circumstances warranting calls for calm and restraint, he answered with almost sadistic invitations for more violence, fulminating about ‘THUGS’ and extrajudicially ‘shooting’ looters, issuing threats about ‘vicious dogs’ and ‘ominous weapons,’ and celebrating “Domination” and ‘Overwhelming force’.

Neither Conway or her husband have spoken out about their daughter’s account.