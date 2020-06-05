Trump Criticised For Saying George Floyd Is Looking Down And Calling It 'A Great Day' PA Images

Donald Trump is being heavily criticised for saying George Floyd was ‘looking down’ at the United States, saying it was a ‘great day’ for him.

Advert

The president made the bizarre – and quite frankly, ridiculous – comments during an extended rambling TV appearance in which he went against top economists by saying the US economy was back on track.

Trump said he hoped Floyd ‘is looking down right now’ and saying ‘this is a great thing that is happening for our country’.

Check out his speech here:

Advert

‘It’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of quality,’ he added.

‘It’s really what our Constitution requires and what our country is all about. It really is what our Constitution requires.’

Trump even went as far as to call it ‘the greatest comeback in American history’.

Floyd PA Images

Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden called Trump’s remarks about Floyd ‘despicable’.

While delivering a speech on the jobs report in Delaware, he said:

George Floyd’s last words, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ have echoed all across this nation and quite frankly around the world. For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly think is despicable.

Biden went on to say that Trump’s decision to reference Floyd in regards to the US economy said it ‘tells you everything you need to know about this man’.

Advert

Meanwhile, people on Twitter branded Trump as insensitive and offensive for using George Floyd’s name in way to celebrate economic achievements while protests continue to rage on across the country.

‘On a day that should be somber and respectful of George Floyd you’re celebrating unemployed return to their jobs after three month pandemic shutdown due to your original failure! You’re twisted demented thinking is obnoxious & frightening as hell,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another added:

A great day for George Floyd? Have you forgotten that George is already dead? You are a craven lunatic. It will be a great day when we remove your idiotic orange ass from office.

‘I’m sure George Floyd is celebrating,’ a third wrote. ‘You are despicable. I would like to see you tell this to George’s family in person, you coward bunker boy!’

All across the US protests continue in the memory of George Floyd, in the fight for racial equality.