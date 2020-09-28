Trump Criticised Obama For Paying 20.5% Tax In Same Year He Paid None

PA Images

Just hours after a report emerged showing Donald Trump has paid hardly any federal income tax for years, it’s come to light the president previously attacked Barack Obama for not paying enough.

Based on more than two decades of tax records Trump has long hidden from public view, the report claims the US president paid no federal income taxes in 11 of the 18 years looked at, including in 2012 when he criticised Obama.

Now, social media users have uncovered an old tweet in which Trump attacked then-President Obama for paying a 20.5% tax rate – a rate significantly higher than his non-existent one for that very same year.

donald trump obama tweet taxes realDonaldTrump/Twitter

In the tweet, which can still be accessed on Trump’s account, he cited information from a tax return released by Obama that year. The tax return showed the former president paid $162,074 in federal taxes in 2011 on a gross income of $789,674.

‘@BarackObama who wants to raise all our taxes, only pays 20.5% on $790k salary. Do as I say not as I do,’ Trump wrote, while also including a link to the tax return. This link no longer works.

At the time, Obama had been attacking Republicans for what he argued were unfair tax policies while campaigning for re-election, so unsurprisingly the figures caused some controversy – particularly because the documents showed Obama’s tax rate was lower than that of his secretary at the time.

Barack Obama PA Images

Following the release of Obama’s tax returns, the White House told reporters he believed he should be paying more tax, with some outlets reporting it was the former president’s charitable donations – which consisted of $172,130 to 39 different charities – that reduced his effective tax rate.

Whatever the reason though, the accusations levelled towards him now pale in comparison to those against Trump, with the new report showing the US President has contributed hardly any federal income taxes for more than a decade.

The exposé, published yesterday by The New York Times, said Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in the years 2016 and 2017 – a time when he was boasting on the campaign trail that his success as a businessman uniquely qualified him for the role.

Donald Trump PA Images

This is significantly less than the average salaried US worker, many of whom work tirelessly just to stay afloat, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday condemning the president for paying less in federal income tax than waitresses and immigrants.

‘In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender*,’ she tweeted on Sunday night. ‘Trump paid $750. He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants. Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam.’

Despite the fact Trump has long since portrayed himself as a successful businessman, The New York Times argues the tax returns ‘tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public’.

