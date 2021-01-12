Trump Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Biden Inauguration

Donald Trump PA Images

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In a statement released by the White House late on January 11, Trump declared that there was an emergency in the District of Columbia, and has ordered Federal assistance as a means of supplementing the District’s response efforts.

Trump has cited the supposed ’emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021′.

President Trump delivers remarks to supporters in DC to support Trump's claims of voter fraud PA Images

As per this press release, Trump’s action now authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), ‘to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population’.

This action also authorizes them ‘to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia’.

This latest development follows warnings from the FBI of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, including Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

In a bulletin cited by ABC’s Investigative Reporter Josh Margolin, the FBI said:

Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.

The FBI has reportedly received information regarding an identified armed group which intends to travel to the American capital on January 16, just four days before President-elect Biden officially enters the White House.

As reported by Margolin, this group has warned of a ‘huge uprising’ if Congress tries to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

More to follow.