Trump Defends Awkward Ramp Walk After Being Widely Mocked Online

trump defends awkward ramp walk PA Images/NBC News

Donald Trump has responded to claims he might not be well after a video emerged showing him unsteadily walking down a ramp.

Advert

The video showed the President of the United States descending the ramp with the help of a cadet on Saturday, June 13, after giving a speech to the graduating class at West Point earlier that day.

Instead of walking with confidence, Trump could be seen hesitantly and awkwardly walking down the ramp, his head looking towards the ground at all times while his body leans forward.

You can watch the video below:

Advert

Immediately after the video was shared on social media, the hashtags #TRUMPstroke and #TrumpIsNotWell began trending in the US, with thousands questioning his health and saying the country ‘has a right’ to know its president’s medical condition.

Eager to dismiss the claims, Trump took to Twitter later that same evening to defend his walk, saying he was simply being extra careful to avoid a fall that the ‘Fake News’ would ‘have fun with’.

Trump said in the tweet that the ramp was ‘very long and steep’, had no handrail and – ‘most importantly’ – was ‘very slippery’, all things he cited as reasons for his seemingly awkward gait.

The president then went on to claim he ‘ran down’ to level ground for the ‘final ten feet’ of his descent, bizarrely adding: ‘Momentum!’ If you watch the full video there is no evidence of him doing this, with many asking him to point towards the moment he supposedly ran.

donald trump awkward walk ramp tweet realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Another video which surfaced that same day, of Trump drinking a glass of water with two hands, only added fuel to the fire. The video, filmed during the president’s address to cadets, showed him using his right hand to lift the glass before using his left hand to push it all the way to his mouth.

Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist and editor of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter: ‘This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan.’

Regarding Trump’s walk down the ramp, Lee added: ‘The uneven gait is something I have remarked at least since his fall visit to Walter Reed, and a forward-leaning posture is associated with the difficulty holding a cup.’

Advert

President Donald Trump PA Images

The combination of both videos led social media users to wonder, not for the first time, if the president is hiding a medical condition from the public.

Many pointed to his unannounced visit late last year to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which lasted for two hours and included lab work and which the White House said at the time was just a routine exam.

Earlier this month, the White House released the results of Trump’s annual physical and said he ‘remains healthy’.