Trump Demands Biden ‘Resign In Disgrace’ Over Taliban Retaking Control Of Afghanistan

Donald Trump says US President Joe Biden should ‘resign in disgrace’ amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The insurgents took control of the country’s capital Kabul yesterday, August 15, with the US evacuating diplomats by helicopter, not too dissimilar to the fall of Saigon in 1975. President Ashraf Ghani is believed to have fled to Uzbekistan, while former president Hamid Karzai has offered to lead the transition of power with the Taliban.

The Taliban’s rapid advances over the past week come after Biden’s pledge to withdraw all troops by September 11, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, from which the military campaign was sparked.

‘What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history,’ Trump wrote in a statement.

‘It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy. It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place,’ he also wrote in an email, the MailOnline reports.

The former POTUS released another statement over the weekend denouncing the Biden administration. ‘Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world – DO YOU MISS ME YET?’ he wrote.

Biden earlier said the possibility of the Taliban ‘overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely’, despite the group establishing a new administration in just over a week.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of the Taliban, congratulated the ‘Muslim Afghan people on this huge victory’, while Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said Afghans likely wouldn’t be allowed to escape the country, amid footage of thousands trying to flee from Kabul. More than 60 countries have asked the group to let people go.

