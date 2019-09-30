Trump Demands To Meet His Whistleblower ‘Accuser’

PA Images

President Donald Trump has demanded to meet the person whose accusations triggered an impeachment inquiry against him.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ordered the investigation last week following a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine.

The whistleblower claimed Trump abused his official powers during the conversation ‘to solicit interference’ from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and that the White House took steps to cover it up.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and said whoever provided his accuser with information about his call is ‘close to a spy’, CNN reports. He added spies were dealt with ‘differently’ in the old days.

The whistleblower has not been named, and following Trump’s comments lawyers for the whistleblower sent a letter to Joseph Maguire, acting Director of National Intelligence, outlining ‘serious’ safety concerns for their client.

They wrote:

The purpose of this letter is to formally notify you of serious concerns we have regarding our client’s personal safety. The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client’s identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm’s way.

The President’s suggestion that those involved in the whisteblower complaint should be dealt with as "we used to do" for "spies and treason" is a reprehensible invitation to violence against witnesses in our investigation. All Americans must denounce such witness intimidation. https://t.co/cTQQXdbGsa — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 26, 2019

Last night, September 29, the president took to Twitter to continue his attacks, calling the whistleblower’s claims ‘totally inaccurate and fraudulent’ and demanding to meet them.

He went on to take shots at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, accusing him of lying to Congress about Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Schiff confirmed yesterday there is a tentative agreement for the whistleblower to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. The testimony is dependent on their attorneys getting security clearance.

The whistleblower told us: – Trump pressured Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Biden. Confirmed. – Military aid to Ukraine was held up for unknown reasons. Also right. – Call records were hidden away in a classified system. Yup. No wonder the IG found the whistleblower credible. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 27, 2019

Trump wrote:

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress. His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason. In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

….In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

A rough transcript of the President’s phone call released by the White House suggests Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 political rival, as well as his son, Hunter Biden.

Schiff, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings have all warned Trump to stop attacking the whistleblower, saying his comments about them being ‘close to a spy’ constitute ‘reprehensible witness intimidation and an attempt to obstruct Congress’ impeachment inquiry’, CNN reports.

In a statement, they added:

We condemn the President’s attacks, and we invite our Republican counterparts to do the same because Congress must do all it can to protect this whistleblower, and all whistleblowers. Threats of violence from the leader of our country have a chilling effect on the entire whistleblower process, with grave consequences for our democracy and national security.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi called for Trump to ‘speak the truth’, adding ‘don’t make this any worse than it already is’.

Democrats have said articles of impeachment against Trump could be completed in as little as a month and swiftly voted on in the House, where the party has a majority.

