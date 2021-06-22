Trump Didn’t Conspire To Shift BLM Protesters For Church Photoshoot, Judge Says

PA Images

Black Lives Matter protesters can’t sue Donald Trump for last year’s violent clearing of Lafayette Square, a judge has ruled.

On June 1, 2020, a crowd of peaceful protesters were aggressively forced to disperse from Lafayette Square in Washington DC, ahead of the former US president walking across the park for a controversial photo op in front of St John’s Episcopal Church, where he held up a Bible.

Chemical agents were used against the activists, coming at the height of unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Now, a judge has cleared Trump and other top officials of deliberately conspiring to shift them.

PA Images

US District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected claims for damages from Trump, former attorney general William Barr and defense secretary Mark Esper, as well as other current officials, Politico reports. Judge Friedrich also declined to consider requests for injunctions that would prevent similar uses of force in the future.

‘The plaintiffs’ claims of impending future harm are too speculative to confer standing to seek an injunction,’ Friedrich, who was earlier appointed by Trump, wrote in a 51-page opinion.

‘Such harm would require that plaintiffs again demonstrate in Lafayette Square; that agencies headed by the official-capacity defendants again respond to the demonstration; that federal officers again use that law enforcement response as cover to deliberately target non-violent peaceful demonstrators; and that one or more of the plaintiffs again be targeted,’ she added.

Ruling the chain of events was ‘too speculative to confer standing for injunctive relief,’ she also wrote: ‘These allegations, taken as true, do not show sufficient events, conversations, or documents indicating an agreement or meeting of the minds amongst the defendants to violate their rights based on membership in a protected class.’

PA Images

‘Merely alleging that the defendant officials communicated, without alleging any details of those communications that suggest an unlawful agreement, cannot justify inferring the requisite agreement for a… conspiracy,’ Friedrich wrote.

While clearing the federal defendants from culpability, the judge allowed lawsuits against local officers to continue. However, according to a report from the Department of Interior’s inspector general, the park wasn’t cleared for Trump at all – it was so fencing could be installed.

While ‘preliminary settlement discussions’ were taking place between the Justice Department and lawyers for the plaintiffs last week, their status is uncertain after the judge’s ruling. In a statement, per BuzzFeed News, Trump said the report ‘exonerated him’ and praised it for being ‘highly detailed and professionally written.’