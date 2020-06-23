unilad
Trump Doubles Down On Slowing Testing After Pence Excuses Him

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Jun 2020 18:56
TrumpTrumpPA Images

Despite many parts of America still being affected by the ongoing health crisis, Trump has reiterated that he is slowing down COVID-19 testing.

Referring to the virus as ‘kung flu’, the president made the initial announcement regarding testing on Saturday, June 20.

Despite White House officials saying Trump’s comments were ‘made in jest’, he’s now doubled down on his comments and said he wasn’t kidding.

Trump Called Coronavirus 'Kung Flu' As He Announced He's Slowed Down TestingTrump Called Coronavirus 'Kung Flu' As He Announced He's Slowed Down TestingPA Images

As per CBS News, Trump said on Saturday:

When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test. We got tests for people who don’t know what’s going on.

But despite officials coming out to say he was joking, Trump reaffirmed his stance today, June 23, when a CBS reporter questioned him on the subject, with the president replying with, ‘I don’t kid.’

CBS White House correspondent Weija Jiang tweeted his comments earlier today:

Just now I asked the President if he was kidding when he said he told his people to slow down testing, which is how White House officials explained the comment. He said, “I don’t kid.”

He also said again testing is a double-edged sword, and praised the job the U.S. has done.

His reasoning for slowing testing is because he believes the US’s higher number of tests are skewing the country’s figures when compared to others’ figures. He added that, ‘With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!’

Trump’s decision has been heavily criticised by both the general public and politicians. Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s campaign, deemed his comments on Saturday as ‘outrageous’, reported CBS News.

She said:

This virus has killed nearly 120,000 Americans and cost tens of millions their jobs, in large part because this president could not and would not mobilise testing as quickly as we needed it.

To hear him say tonight that he has ordered testing slowed — a transparent attempt to make the numbers look better — is appalling.

President Donald TrumpPresident Donald TrumpPA Images

Despite the thousands of deaths, the president thinks they have done ‘a great job’ in regards to the pandemic, going on to rant about his one of his favourite topics on Twitter: fake news.

The 74-year-old tweeted

We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way.

The US has had 2.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 122,000 deaths, giving them the highest death rate in the world – something many wouldn’t see as an achievement.

Topics: News, Coronavirus testing, Donald Trump, Now, US News

