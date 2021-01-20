Trump Education Program That Excuses Slavery Copied From Author’s Previous Work
Authors of Donald Trump’s controversial 1776 Project appear to have rehashed their old articles to fill out the report.
Trump’s outgoing administration issued its report on the new education program on January 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – urging educators to ‘reject any any curriculum that promotes one-sided partisan opinions, activist propaganda, or factional ideologies that demean America’s heritage, dishonor our heroes, or deny our principles’.
The report was branded as a ‘definitive chronicle of the American founding’, but came under fire for seemingly excusing slavery, targeting feminists and civil rights activists, and likening progressivism to fascism and communism.
Historians have criticised the report for offering a slanted view of the past, and it has now come to light that authors recycled their previous work to support the project.
One page of the report, which suggests classroom discussion topics, reads:
What does human equality mean in the statement that “all men are created equal”? Equal in what respects? What view of human nature does this presuppose? Does the Declaration intend to include African Americans, as Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Martin Luther King, Jr. all insisted?
What does the Declaration mean by asserting that all persons possess rights that are not “alienable”? Who or what, precisely, can alienate our rights? Are all rights deemed inalienable, or only some? And if the latter, why are they different?
Why did the founding generation consider government’s powers to be “just” only when government is instituted by the consent of the governed? Is justice for the founders based on nothing more than consent? What considerations might be more authoritative than consent?
This text is resoundingly similar to an opinion piece published in 2008 by one of the 1776 commission’s members, Thomas Lindsay.
The original article read:
First, what is the meaning of human equality as articulated in the Declaration’s assertion that “all men are created equal”? Equal in what respects? What view of human nature does this presuppose? Does the Declaration mean to include African-Americans, as Abraham Lincoln, along with Frederick Douglass and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., insisted?
Second, what does the Declaration mean by asserting that we possess rights that are not “alienable”? Who or what, precisely, cannot alienate our rights? Are all rights deemed inalienable, or only some? And why?
Third, why does the Founding generation consider government just only when it is instituted by the consent of the governed? Is justice for the Founders merely consent-based? If not, what might trump consent?
According to Politico, at least five more paragraphs in the report have been lifted from Lindsay’s article, with no attribution given to the previous work.
Lindsay has not commented on the matter, and Dr. Matthew Spalding, the executive director of the 1776 Commission, did not dispute that he and Lindsay borrowed from past work.
Spalding implied the authors had repurposed the material, telling Politico, ‘Dr. Thomas K. Lindsay and I are both involved with the 1776 Commission and – as with other Commissioners – contributed our own work and writing, under our own names, to the 1776 Report, which was an advisory report to the President.’
As well as the paragraphs lifted from Lindsay’s work, the report features two other sections with material taken from articles and essays written by Spalding.
Courtney Thompson, an assistant professor at Mississippi State University, ran the 1776 Report through the plagiarism detection service TurnItIn and claimed to have found that 26% of the article had been lifted without appropriate credit.
