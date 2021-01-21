Trump Extended Secret Service Protections To All His Adult Children As He Left Office PA Images

Before leaving office, Donald Trump extended Secret Service protections to all his adult children, and it won’t cost them a penny.

The extended service to Trump’s four adult children – Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric – could reportedly cost American taxpayers millions of dollars extra every year. Their spouses are also included, as well as Trump’s grandchildren.

If that wasn’t enough, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien have also been granted the additional security.

Trump and former First Lady Melania are automatically granted lifetime security, and their 14-year-old son Barron has it for another two years until he turns 16.

Mike and Karen Pence are also granted full-time security detail for the next six months.

According to The Washington Post, the protection could cost millions, especially as the family travels a lot.

Part of the newspaper’s report read, ‘From 2017 to 2019, government records show, Trump family members took more than 4,500 trips that required the Secret Service to travel alongside them, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.’

In a separate report conducted by the Government Accountability Office in 2019, it was found that during February and March of 2017 $390,000 was spent by the Secret Service just to protect Trump’s family on their trips.

As per Forbes, Trump himself cost $1.6 million for trips back and forth to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida during the same time period.

As it turns out, Trump isn’t the first president to do this prior to leaving office – apparently both Bill Clinton and George W. Bush granted security detail for their then college-aged daughters for a while. Barack Obama also did it for his two daughters Sasha and Malia, who were both still in education at the time of his departure in 2016.

It’s expected that the Secret Service will grant protections for the Biden family – including his children and stepchildren – and Vice President Kamala Harris’s family, too, reported Insider.

Granting his family the additional protection after his presidency will mean the Trumps won’t have to pay a penny towards it, despite them all being pretty wealthy.

At the time of leaving office, Trump’s net worth was $2.5 billion, according to Forbes, while Ivanka’s net worth – combined with her husband’s – was reportedly $375 million (as of 2019).

Donald Jr. and Eric both had a net worth of $25 million, and, while it may be much less than their father and sister’s, it’s arguably still enough to employ their own security personnel.