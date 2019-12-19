Trump Faces Backlash Over Joke About Dead WWII Veteran

PA

Trump? Saying something he probably shouldn’t have? Shock horror. This time, the recently impeached president implied a deceased WWII army veteran was in hell.

John Dingell, army veteran and former Democratic congressman, passed away in February aged 92. Since his death, his wife Debbie fought and won his seat and now sits in congress herself.

The snide comment came after Mrs Dingell voted to impeach Trump over his alleged Ukraine misconduct, despite the fact the former president said he had given her late husband ‘A plus’ treatment upon his death.

During Trump’s Michigan rally, he said:

[Debbie Dingell] calls me up. ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down, he’d be so thrilled. Thank you so much sir.’ I said that’s OK, don’t worry about it. Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know. Maybe. Maybe. But let’s assume he’s looking down. But I gave him A plus. Not A, not B plus – A plus.

The comment on Mr Dingell potentially ‘looking up’ caused a stir in the Michigan audience, with some ‘ooo-ing’ while others laughed and whistled.

While some of the crowd may have found Trump’s comment amusing, people on social media didn’t see the funny side, with Mrs Dingell herself responding to his comments via Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.

Both Debbie and John Dingell have had messages of support following the president’s comment.

Political scientist Norman Ornstein tweeted:

John was true a patriot and a sweet, sweet man. When I would have lunch with him in the House Dining Room, he made sure to say nice things to every person working there. His staff adored him. He was everything Donald Trump is not.

While Meghan McCain, John McCain’s daughter, said:

The comments from Trump about Rep Dingell is utterly sick and cruel. I am sending strength to the Dingell family, especially his wife Debbie. Take heed in knowing he only attacks people for whom he is threatened by their great legacies. History will forever judge him very harshly [sic].

