Trump Fails To Acknowledge Impeachment In New Video Condemning Capitol Rioters

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 14 Jan 2021 07:18
Trump Fails To Acknowledge Impeachment In New Video Condemning Capitol RiotersTrump Fails To Acknowledge Impeachment In New Video Condemning Capitol RiotersThe White House/Twitter

Donald Trump has released a video in which he unequivocally condemns the violence that took place at the Capitol riots last week. However, he failed to mention his impeachment for the role he played.

Yesterday, January 13, Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice by lawmakers.

Check out the video message here:

‘I want to be very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,’ he said in the video posted to the White House’s Twitter account. ‘Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and our movement.’

He added:

Making America Great Again has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation’s most sacred traditions and values.

Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for.

The incumbent president went on to say that ‘no true supporter’ of his would ever ‘endorse political violence’, nor would they ever ‘disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag’.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

‘No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans; if you do any of these things you are not supporting our movement, you are attacking it and you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it,’ Trump continued.

After acknowledging the fact that political violence has ‘spiralled out of control’ over the past year, the 74-year-old said ‘it must stop’, regardless of which side of the political spectrum you come from.

‘There is never a justification for violence – no excuses, no exceptions,’ he said. ‘America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice.’

Trump warned his followers that there must be no violence, lawbreaking or vandalism of any kind during the coming inauguration week, when President-elect Joe Biden will take office.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The CapitolCongress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The CapitolPA Images
He finished by saying he was ‘shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity at the Capitol last week’, before criticising social media platforms for allegedly trying to silence free speech by removing his accounts.

‘Today I am calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment, and join together as one American people, let us chose to move forward united, for the good of our families, our communities and our country,’ he said.

Interestingly, his speech failed to mention the fact that an article of impeachment has charged him with ‘incitement of insurrection’ ahead of the riots that took place following a pro-Trump rally, which led to the deaths of five people.

