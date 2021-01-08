unilad
Trump Family Filmed Partying In Anticipation Of Supporters Marching On Capitol

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Jan 2021 13:50
Donald Trump Jr/Facebook

A video shared by Donald Trump Jr. shows the Trump family and friends partying and dancing in anticipation of rioters marching on the Capitol building.

In footage taken in hours before the violent clashes between protesters and authorities, members of Donald Trump’s family could be seen dancing along to Laura Brannigan’s ’80s hit, Gloria.

The video opens with Donald Jr. telling the camera, ‘I can’t believe the size of the crowds I’m seeing out there’, adding that the crowds stretched all the way to the Washington Monument.

You can watch the video here:

The crowds in question were attending Trump’s so-called ‘Save America’ rally at The Ellipse, where he encouraged supporters to march on Capitol in protest against supposed ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

During the rally, Trump vowed he would ‘never give up’ and ‘never concede’ to President-elect Joe Biden, ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Trump has now conceded.

In Donald Jr.’s video, titled ‘a little backstage family time with POTUS before his speech’, his girlfriend Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle can be seen dancing happily to the track, beaming from ear to ear.

Later on in the clip, Kimberly addressed the camera, saying:

Have the courage to do the right thing! Fight!

Ivanka Trump can be seen smiling and waving at the camera, and at one point Donald Jr. wished his brother Eric a ‘happy birthday’.

The video was taken just a few hours before the deadly riot at the Capitol building.

PA Images

After the rally, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building in the hope of overturning the results of the election, sending it into lockdown and forcing members of Congress pause proceedings and evacuate the building.

A total of five people died because of the riot. Among those who lost their lives was police officer Brian D. Sicknick who later died in hospital ‘due to injuries sustained while on duty’.

As per a statement from Capitol Police:

Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

One protester was shot in the neck while storming the government building, while a further three died following separate medical emergencies.

