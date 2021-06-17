unilad
Trump Finally Admits He Didn’t Win The Election

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Jun 2021 07:30
Trump Finally Admits He Didn't Win The ElectionPA Images

It appears as if Donald Trump has finally admitted that he didn’t win last year’s election.

The former POTUS has long argued that he won the November election, and alleged that there was electoral fraud that made Joe Biden the victor.

Trump‘s claims even sparked audits in some states to recount the votes, but, as it stands, no evidence of fraud has been found.

Prior to the audits, all observers echoed this sentiment and insisted that Trump’s claims were baseless.

Trump in front of American flag (PA Images)PA Images

Just hours before Trump left the White House at the beginning of the year, he was still arguing that he’d won the election. However, over six months later, he appears to have finally conceded.

Speaking on Fox News yesterday, June 16, Trump said:

We didn’t win. We were supposed to win easily, 64 million votes. We got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win, but let’s see what happens on that.

He may have admitted they didn’t win, but arguably his ‘let’s see what happens’ comment shows a glimmer of hope that Trump may still have the election results overturned.

Donald Trump addressing crowd (PA Images)PA Images
While speaking to Sean Hannity last night, Trump also discussed the origins of the COVID outbreak where he said he believes it came from a lab in China.

Trump said, ‘I believe it was a terrible accident, but I believe it came from the lab. I really hope, and I believe, it was incompetence.’

‘I guess some people don’t necessarily agree with that. They think maybe there was purpose to it, which would be absolutely terrible. But we have to find out more about it, why did it happen, how did it happen, how could anybody be so incompetent,’ he added.

The former POTUS also addressed the fact that people branded him a xenophobic for banning anyone from China coming into the US at the beginning of the pandemic. Defending his decision, the 74-year-old claimed he saved ‘tens of thousands of lives’.

A theory alleges the virus leaked from a lab in China. (PA Images)PA Images

Throughout the interview, Trump couldn’t be heard referring the to the virus as ‘China flu’ – which is likely to be down the fact he’s currently facing a $22 million lawsuit for using the term throughout his presidency.

Last month, the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) took action against the former POTUS and alleged that him using the derogatory term contributed towards the violence Chinese Americans have been facing.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, 2020 election, COVID, Donald Trump, US News

