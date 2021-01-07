Trump Finally Agrees To 'Orderly' Transfer Of Power While Still Claiming Election Win PA

Donald Trump has said that although he ‘totally disagrees’, there will be an ‘orderly’ transfer of power as Congress finalises Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Following Congress’ certification, Trump’s social media aide Dan Scavino posted a statement on behalf of the president, who is currently blocked from using his Twitter account.

Trump said the news ‘represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history’.

Despite being blocked from Twitter less than 12 hours ago for making false claims that the election was compromised, the president is not backing down from his stance. It should be noted that all of Trump’s claims of election fraud have been dismissed by officials.

The full statement reads:

Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!

Trump’s statement comes after US Congress finally certified Joe Biden’s victory this morning, January 7, hours after a violent mob stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC.

The announcement was made by Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the vote.

Mike Pence at White House press conference PA Images

‘To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism in this Capitol,’ he said, following the vote.

Confirming the results, he said Biden has received 306 votes, beating Trump who has 232 votes.

There has been objections to the results in two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, but these failed after debate.

Senator Amy Klobuchar said: ‘Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the president and the vice president according to the ballots that have been given to us.’

The normally procedural session of Congress was put on hold for hours yesterday, January 6, as violent protesters gathered on Capitol grounds.

Trump has been accused of riling up the mob, after urging supporters to to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

Violence quickly ensued, and four people died in the unrest. This includes one woman, who was reportedly shot by police. So far, 52 arrests have been made, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation appealing for more witnesses.

