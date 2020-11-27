Trump Finally Reveals He’ll Leave White House When Biden Confirmed By Electoral College

PA Images

The sitting president said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, confirms Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

In a press conference held yesterday, November 26, Trump told reporters it would ‘be a very hard thing to concede’, even if the Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory.

‘If they do, they’ve made a mistake,’ he said. ‘This election was a fraud.’

When asked if he would exit the White House peacefully on inauguration day on January 20, 2021, Trump replied: ‘Certainly I will. And you know that.’

Election 2020 Trump PA Images

Reverting back to his claims that the election was compromised and without any evidenec, he likened the US to a third world country.

‘This is not a candidate that can get 80 million votes,’ he said of Biden. ‘The only way he got 80 million votes is through a massive fraud,’ Bloomberg reports.

The electoral college is due to meet on December 14 to cast their votes for the president, after voters went to the polls on November 3.

Earlier this week, the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that President-elect Joe Biden can finally receive the federal resources he needs to transition into the White House.

Biden PA Images

Despite allowing the GSA to hand over resources needed by Biden’s team to transition, Trump made it clear on Twitter that he would not be giving up without a fight.

He said:

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion’

Since the election, Trump and his staff have made several efforts to overturn the results, such as filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania and requesting vote recounts in states such as Wisconsin and Georgia, however zero evidence has been found.

Statistics published by The Boston Globe week show that 93% of the lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the election have either been dismissed or lost.

According to the report, Trump has failed to win 31 out of the 33 lawsuits he’s filed since election day.

Joe Biden PA Images

He has also lost 12 of his top officials, including Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who Trump fired over Twitter.

Krebs was dismissed after he rejected the president’s allegations of widespread voter fraud, being one of a number of senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security who declared the election to be the ‘most secure in American history’.