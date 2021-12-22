unilad
Advert

Trump Flew On Epstein’s Private Jets At Least Seven Times, Maxwell Court Docs Reveal

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Dec 2021 07:54
Trump Flew On Epstein's Private Jets At Least Seven Times, Maxwell Court Docs ReveaAlamy

Flight logs released in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial have revealed Donald Trump’s numerous flights onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ private jet.

Prosecutors released the documents on Sunday, December 19, ahead of closing arguments in the sex-trafficking trial which were delivered the following day.

Advert

Maxwell has been accused of recruiting young girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004, with the logs showing that she travelled with both Epstein and Trump on the convicted sex offender’s jet.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. (Alamy)Alamy

It had previously been reported that Trump had flown on Epstein’s plane from Palm Beach to Newark in 1997, but the logs detail that the former president was present for a number of flights apparently beginning in 1993.

A passenger list cited by The Independent shows Trump and Epstein, who knew each other as successful entrepreneurs in the 1990s, travelled together from New Jersey to Palm Beach on March 23, 1993 with Erin Nance, who competed in the 1993 Miss USA beauty pageant.

Advert

The pair returned without Nance three days later before making another trip from Palm Beach with Maxwell on October 11, 1993, as well as two other people referred to as ‘DD’ and ‘SB’.

The initials could possibly refer to women mentioned in other entries; Dawn Devito and one of Epstein’s massage therapists, Sophie Biddle.

Trump listed on flight log (US District Attorney’s Office)US District Attorney’s Office

Six days later, Trump is listed as returning to Teterboro with Epstein, Maxwell and other passengers referred to by their initials.

Advert

Other flights on Epstein’s private plane include a journey in May 1994, when Trump was accompanied by his then-wife Marla, their daughter Tiffany and one of president Bill Clinton’s aides, Mark Middleton, and in August 1995 when Trump was onboard the plane with Epstein, Maxwell, his son Eric Trump and several others.

The logs, which were entered into evidence by the US District Attorney’s Office as part of their case against Maxwell, were taken by pilot David Rodgers, who has testified that he flew Epstein thousands of times between 1991 and 2019 and that Maxwell joined him on hundreds of those trips.

Donald Trump. (Alamy)Alamy

Fellow pilot Larry Visoski, who worked for Epstein for more than two years, has also testified to flying Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey and Trump.

Advert

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six charges and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

Following closing arguments, the jury withdrew for an hour of deliberations before returning on Tuesday, December 21, to continue considering their verdict.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson
Celebrity

Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star Sally Ann Howes Dies Aged 91
Celebrity

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Star Sally Ann Howes Dies Aged 91

Meghan Markle ‘Checks All Three Boxes’ To Be Called As A Witness In Prince Andrew Case
News

Meghan Markle ‘Checks All Three Boxes’ To Be Called As A Witness In Prince Andrew Case

Madeleine McCann Photo Discovered In Man’s Home Following Raid
News

Madeleine McCann Photo Discovered In Man’s Home Following Raid

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Now, Sex Trafficking

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

 