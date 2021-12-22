Trump Flew On Epstein’s Private Jets At Least Seven Times, Maxwell Court Docs Reveal

Alamy

Flight logs released in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial have revealed Donald Trump’s numerous flights onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ private jet.

Prosecutors released the documents on Sunday, December 19, ahead of closing arguments in the sex-trafficking trial which were delivered the following day.

Maxwell has been accused of recruiting young girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004, with the logs showing that she travelled with both Epstein and Trump on the convicted sex offender’s jet.

It had previously been reported that Trump had flown on Epstein’s plane from Palm Beach to Newark in 1997, but the logs detail that the former president was present for a number of flights apparently beginning in 1993.

A passenger list cited by The Independent shows Trump and Epstein, who knew each other as successful entrepreneurs in the 1990s, travelled together from New Jersey to Palm Beach on March 23, 1993 with Erin Nance, who competed in the 1993 Miss USA beauty pageant.

The pair returned without Nance three days later before making another trip from Palm Beach with Maxwell on October 11, 1993, as well as two other people referred to as ‘DD’ and ‘SB’.

The initials could possibly refer to women mentioned in other entries; Dawn Devito and one of Epstein’s massage therapists, Sophie Biddle.

Six days later, Trump is listed as returning to Teterboro with Epstein, Maxwell and other passengers referred to by their initials.

Other flights on Epstein’s private plane include a journey in May 1994, when Trump was accompanied by his then-wife Marla, their daughter Tiffany and one of president Bill Clinton’s aides, Mark Middleton, and in August 1995 when Trump was onboard the plane with Epstein, Maxwell, his son Eric Trump and several others.

The logs, which were entered into evidence by the US District Attorney’s Office as part of their case against Maxwell, were taken by pilot David Rodgers, who has testified that he flew Epstein thousands of times between 1991 and 2019 and that Maxwell joined him on hundreds of those trips.

Fellow pilot Larry Visoski, who worked for Epstein for more than two years, has also testified to flying Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey and Trump.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six charges and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

Following closing arguments, the jury withdrew for an hour of deliberations before returning on Tuesday, December 21, to continue considering their verdict.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas