Trump Furiously Resigns From Screen Actors Guild After They Threaten To Expel Him
Former president Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) after they threatened to expel him.
The impeached former president’s resignation letter, dated Wednesday, February 3, comes after the SAG-AFTRA board voted ‘overwhelmingly’ that Trump had violated the membership guidelines following the deadly Capitol riots of January 6.
Declaring, ‘Who cares!’ in the letter, which was addressed to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump went on to express pride in his work in Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. He also took the opportunity to slam the union and members of the press.
According to the letter, which has been obtained by Fox News, Trump wrote:
While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!
Trump proceeded to state that he has ‘also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others’.
Taking aim at the union directly, Trump continued:
Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.
Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas—as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’
In regards to this mention of a video, it appears Trump was referring here to a clip shared in 2020 by actors such as Mark Hammill, Whoopi Goldberg and Morgan Freeman, which took aim at the union’s health plan benefit cuts.
