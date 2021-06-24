Trump Granted Immunity From Black Lives Matter Lawsuit Over Infamous Church Photo Op

PA Images

Former president Donald Trump has been granted ‘immunity’ from a lawsuit that was filed against his administration last summer.

This lawsuit, filed by Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on June 4, 2020, alleged that Trump and his administration ordered law enforcement to forcibly disperse a BLM protest outside of the White House.

These orders were allegedly given on June 1, 2020, just before Trump walked up to St John’s Episcopal Church, across from Washington DC’s Lafayette Square Park, to carry out a now-infamous photo op.

As per the lawsuit, demonstrators had gathered together peacefully at the park ‘to protest the gross, systemic injustices perpetrated by law enforcement against Black people in the United States’.

The demonstration was held just days after George Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin outside a grocery store in Minneapolis. People were taking to the streets across the US and beyond, calling to end police brutality and institutionalised racism.

According to the lawsuit:

Without provocation, the President and Attorney General directed their agents in the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, D.C. National Guard, and Federal Bureau of Prisons to fire tear gas, pepper spray capsules, rubber bullets and flash bombs into the crowd to shatter the peaceful gathering, forcing demonstrators to flee the area. Many peaceful demonstrators were injured, some severely, by this unprovoked attack.

The suit alleges that Trump ‘had no legitimate basis to assault the peaceable gathering’, and that clearing the protest for his photo op had been ‘a wholly illegal reason for abridging the constitutional rights of Plaintiffs and the others assembled in Lafayette Square’.

Footage taken at the scene at the time shows crowds running from riot gear-clad officers who appeared to use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

However, on Monday, June 21, US District Judge Dabney Friedrich dismissed most of the claims that the Trump administration had abused its powers by instructing law enforcement officers to ‘deliberately target non-violent peaceful demonstrators’, describing these claims as ‘simply too speculative’.

Friedrich also ruled that the former president and other defendants involved in the case, including then-Attorney General William P. Barr and then-acting Park Police chief Gregory T. Monahan, are ‘entitled to qualified immunity’ on account of their status as federal officials.

Friedrich has also thrown out claims against U.S. Park Police (USPP) officials and members of the National Guard.

