Trump Has Earned $2.2 Million From His 2020 Campaign So Far PA Images

President Donald Trump has reportedly earned $2.2 million so far from his 2020 bid for reelection, and that’s not counting his fundraising committees.

Advert

During what is traditionally a costly time for candidates, Trump has raked in the coin, having chosen to fund the campaign by using his donors’ money and not a dime of his own.

Despite his donors’ generosity, the 74-year-old president has still continued to charge the campaign for necessities such as food, rent and lodging.

President Donald Trump PA Images

According to Forbes, this has resulted in donations creating $2.2 million worth of revenue for President Trump.

Advert

Furthermore, this is apparently just the tip of the iceberg when you examine exactly how much wealth Trump has accumulated since entering office.

The president’s reelection apparatus apparently includes two joint fundraising committees – named Trump Victory and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee – that work alongside the Republican party to raise money for him.

Since taking office, these committees have pushed a further $2.3 million into Trump’s private business.

Trump Called Coronavirus 'Kung Flu' As He Announced He's Slowed Down Testing PA Images

In addition to this, there’s also the Republican National Committee, which has spent a further $2.4 million at Trump properties.

When added together, it’s estimated that Trump, working alongside the Republican party, has funnelled $6.9 million into his private businesses since entering the White House.

This information was reported as it emerged that the Trump campaign’s spend on Facebook adverts reached over $2.2 million between June 21 and June 27, according to the Facebook Ad Library, a significant increase from the $1.26 million spent between June 14 and 20, and the $1.48 million spent the week prior to that.

As a comparison, presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s campaign spent just over $1.5 million between the dates June 21 to 27.

Advert

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time PA Images

The cost of running a US presidential campaign has skyrocketed in recent years. As of December 31, 2016, Hilary Clinton’s campaign had spent 98% of what it had raised, while President Trump’s campaign had spent 99%.

According to campaign watchdog Opensecrets.org, the final combined price tag for the 2016 presidential and congressional elections was $6.5 billion.

The presidential race accounted for $2.4 billion of that final total, with the other $4 billion or so going to congressional contests. Growth in the volume of televised debates, the impact of social media and an increasingly networked world have all contributed to a higher price tag for candidates.

Other countries have established limits on how much can be spent during such campaigns. For example, British political parties may only spend up to $29.5 million in the year prior to an election, as noted by The Washington Post reports.