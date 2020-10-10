Trump Has Medical Exam On TV In First Interview After COVID Diagnosis Fox News

US President Donald Trump underwent a televised ‘medical examination’ in his first on-air interview since contracting coronavirus.

The POTUS, 74, recently left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19, alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

Advert

The Secret Service moved him from isolation in hospital to the White House as a ‘precaution’, where he’s since been posting updates regarding his condition, the military and the vulnerability of old people.

Check out a clip from Trump’s live medical exam below:

In his first live interview since his diagnosis, Trump spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. During the broadcast, he also had a made-for-TV medical exam of sorts with Dr. Marc Siegel, a physician and contributor to the outlet who’s been criticised for spreading misinformation during the current pandemic, such as backing hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for the virus.

Advert

In March, Siegel also claimed there was ‘no reason to believe’ coronavirus is ‘actually more problematic or deadly than influenza’.

At the start of the interview, he said: ‘This is not officially a tele-visit. But I hope you’ll indulge me. You be the patient, and I’ll be the doctor here.’

Trump Medical Exam Fox News

When Siegel asked what Trump’s two most prominent symptoms were, he replied:

Advert

I didn’t feel strong, didn’t feel really strong. I didn’t have a problem with breathing, which a lot of people have, I didn’t have a problem with that. But I didn’t feel very strong, I didn’t feel very vital like the President of the United States should feel.

While praising the doctors and medical professionals at Walter Reed, he went on to talk about the fatigue caused by the virus. ‘My life is based a little bit on energy and you didn’t have it… it really was something,’ Trump said.

He also spoke of taking an experimental drug produced by Regeneron. ‘I got lucky with a certain medicine… it was miraculous to me,’ he said, adding that while it’s not approved for widespread use by the FDA, ‘we’re gonna send it to everybody free of charge.’

Trump, Infected With COVID-19, Took Car Journey With Guards To Greet Fans PA Images

Advert

Trump also addressed his controversial SUV ride to wave at fans while infected with COVID-19. ‘I had tremendous numbers of people… I could hear them from the hospital… screaming and shouting with real love,’ he said.

The president added that the Secret Service had no issue with driving him from the hospital, saying they were ‘very heavily protected… I guess at that time I would have been positive? I’m very glad I did it.’